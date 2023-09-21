    Menu
    Railways sets up 2 committees to review maintenance of tracks, rolling stock

    Nidhi Khurana
    September21/ 2023
    New Delhi: The Railways have appointed former Railway Board chairman Vinay Kumar Tripathi to head a one-man expert committee tasked with developing a strategy to enhance the frequency and quality of rolling stock maintenance.

    It also appointed former Railway Board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti to head a one-man expert team tasked with developing a strategy for better track inspection and maintenance.

    The deadliest train accident in two decades occurred in Balasore, Odisha, in June, prompting the establishment of the committees.—Inputs from Agencies

