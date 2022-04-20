Railways pharmacist tests positive for Covid-19 in Ghaziabad

New Delhi: An Indian Railways pharmacist working at a railway health unit in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad, who was on leave since April 15 and was staying in one of the red zones of the district, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

A Northern Railway official said that the pharmacist working at a health unit in Arya Nagar in Ghaziabad was on leave due to fever since April 15.

"He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 22," the official said, adding that the area of Kaila Moti Masjid in Ghaziabad where he was staying has already been declared a red zone by the district administration.

The official further said that all the doctors and staff working at the Arya Nagar health unit of Northern Railway have been tested for Covid-19 earlier in the day and sent to home quarantine.

After the 47-year old pharmacist tested positive, no OPD was held on Friday as per the orders from the district administration. The pharmacist has been admitted to the Muradnagar Level I Covid Hospital.

"On duty doctors and paramedical staff at the unit have been asked to go on home quarantine," the official said.

--IANS