Railways official arrested by CBI in UP for seeking bribe

Lucknow: The principal chief materials officer of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur, K.C. Joshi has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Lucknow unit for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe, said senior CBI officials.

He was arrested on Tuesday. An FIR was registered under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act on Monday for accepting gratification other than lawful remuneration at the CBI, ACB Lucknow unit on the complaint of Pranav Tripathi, proprietor of M/S Sukti Associates.

The officials said a trap was laid on getting the complaint about the demand of bribe and the accused was arrested accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant. The officials said further searches were carried out at his office and residences in Gorakhpur and New Delhi in this connection.

The officials said the complainant alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 7 lakh for not cancelling the registration of his firm from the GEM (Government e-Marketplace) portal. GEM is meant for procurement of goods and services for all central government and state government ministries, departments, public sector units and affiliated organisations and it endeavours to make public procurement process transparent, efficient and inclusive.

They said the complaint was received on September 9 and has been discreetly verified.

—IANS