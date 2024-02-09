    Menu
    Railways land-for-job case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

    The Hawk
    February9/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    A Delhi court has granted interim bail to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav until February 28 in the Railways land-for-job case.

    New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav till February 28 in the Railways land-for-job case.

    Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the Enforcement Directorate claimed that it needed time to file arguments on their regular bail application.

    The accused appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued by the court in the case after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED.

    During the proceedings, the court asked the ED why it needed the accused's custody when it had not arrested them during its investigation.

    —PTI

