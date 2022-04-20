Railways Focus On Lucknow To De-Congest Rail Traffic

Lucknow: The state capital of Uttar Pradesh would be in the focus of Indian railways with different projects, particularly to de-congest the rail traffic by investing over several thousand crores, being rolled out.

The historic Charbagh railway station would be remodeled to be one of the best stations of northern India while couple of satellite stations would come up to de-congest the passengers and trains by giving world class facilities. The re-modeling of the Charbagh station has started and in a phased manner it would be built. In the first phase railways will spend around Rs 550 crore which will include underground parking, budget hotels and other facilities. Besides Charbagh, the Northern railway has taken projects to construct rail terminals at Transport Nagar, Alamnagar and Uteratia stations. Besides, the Gomti Nagar model station is also being constructed in a faster pace now. With Defence minister and local MP Rajnath Singh taking more interest in expanding the rail facilities in Lucknow, the top rail officers would be meeting the minister on Saturday morning during his first visit to his constituency after becoming the defence minister on Friday. BJP sources here on Friday said that the railway officials from both Northern and North-Eastern railway would be meeting Mr Singh on Saturday, where the Minister would review the projects underway in Lucknow. Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager( Lucknow) of Northern Railway Sanjay Tripathi told UNI here on Friday that there are several projects underway in Lucknow and in the coming days it will provide better facilities to the passengers and it will remove the congestion and load on the Charbagh station.

"The construction of a terminal at Transport Nagar has started along with washing line and other facilities which will be the centre point on connection of a rail bypass from Alamgarh to Uteratia. We are doubling the track on this bypass while satellite stations are being constructed at Alamgnagar and Uteratia so that some trains can be originated from these stations," he said.

Mr Tripathi, who joined as the DRM in April last, said that the Charbagh station is also being re-modeled without touching its historical architect which include expansion of 7 more platforms, budget hotels, both side entry and international class facilities.

He said that the third and fourth tracks connecting Barabanki is under construction while the construction of Gomti Nagar model station has now given taken on faster pace. Talking about the facilities provided to the railway employees of the division, he said, ''Now it has been decided that if an employee passes away during his service, then his dues would be giving within 24 hours while in a month time, the dependent would be given job." "We have also made several steps to provide benefit to the retired railway employees and their families by making separate arrangements at the railway hospital," the DRM said. UNI