Prayagraj: Prayagraj division of North Central Railways has developed an innovative 'track cycle' for inspection, monitoring and repair of tracks. The track cycle has been made at a cost of Rs 3,000. Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, Ajit Singh said, "It is convenient and total four people can travel using this cycle. This will help in reducing response time to mitigate track issues."
Railways' Prayagraj division develops 'track cycle' for monitoring
April20/ 2022
