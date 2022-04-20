Railway tunnel repaired on KR route in Goa, traffic resumes

Panaji: (SocialNews.XYZ) More than a month after a caved-in wall of a tunnel along the Konkan Railway (KR) track in Goa, caused disruption and diversion of trains travelling the route, KR in a statement said that the restoration work at the tunnel site had been completed.

"The restoration work has been completed and a track fit certificate has been issued," a statement issued by Konkan Railway on Wednesday said.

Six trains which had been diverted on account of the accident during peak monsoon showers in August, namely 02617 Ernakulam Jn. - H. Nizamuddin Special Express, 02618 H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. Special Express, 02284 H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. Duranto Special Express,

02283 Ernakulam Jn. - H. Nizamuddin Duranto Special Express, 02432/02431 New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central - New Delhi Rajdhani Special and 06345/06346 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special Express will cease to travel on diverted routes henceforth, the statement also said.

On August 6, a five-meter portion of the tunnel wall in Pernem village in North Goa had collapsed due to heavy rains.

— IANS