Railway tableau to showcase high speed train

New Delhi: The proposed high speed train service will be depicted on the the railways' Republic Day tableau as it gears up to showcase some of its best projects. The theme of the railway tableau is 'on a fast track to the future' this time, said a senior Railway Ministry official involved with the January 26 tableau. The national transporter will highlight modern amenities available at stations as infrastructure development is the current focus of railways. US president Barack Obama is the Chief Guest for the Republic Day parade. Railways is taking extra care to present an impressive tableau reflecting its progress and expansion. Since railways is undergoing transformative changes to match the present requirement with massive modernisation, the design of the tableau will be reflecting it, said the official. The design of high speed train and modern terminals are being finalised to showcase that the national transporter is on a fast track to improve mobility as well as providing modern amenities to passengers, the official added. Railways has announced plans to run high speed train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for which studies are being conducted. Railways is also finalising preparations to launch a semi high speed between Delhi and Agra shortly . The tableau will also focus on women empowerment. Women are now being selected for jobs for which only males were considered earlier. Now women are increasingly being employed as train drivers, station masters, technical fitters, guards and also in the Railway Protection Force (RPF). In fact, railways is mulling to create a separate women wing in RPF to be deployed in ladies coaches in trains. PTI