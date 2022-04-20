Rail passengers to suffer due to mega block for 27 days between Lucknow- Kanpur from Nov 11

Lucknow: Rail commuters between Lucknow and Kanpur besides people travelling long distance on the route would be a harried lot when Railways have cancelled 34 trains besides partially suspending one dozen trains and diverting several others for 27 days starting from November 11. The decision of rail traffic block was taken by the railway board following repair of the century old Ganga bridge. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu would be in the state capital on November 12 to lay the foundation of the two more rail tracks between Lucknow and Kanpur besides laying foundation and inaugurating several other projects. According to railway officials here today, as many as 34 trains will remain cancelled from November 11 to December 7 because of the Northern Railway's 27-day-long traffic block between Kanpur Central and Kanpur Bridge. In the traffic block, the NR will carry out maintenance work on the down line of bridge before Kanpur railway station. As per the schedule released by NR, 20 Mail Express and 14 passengers will remain cancelled during the traffic block. As many as 32 trains will be short terminated include Lucknow-Kanpur Barabanki MEMU train service, while 38 trains will run on diverted routes. The Lucknow-Agra Intercity, Gomti Express, Gorakhpur Yashwantpur Express, Jan Sadharan Express, Lucknow Chennai Express, Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled during the traffic block. Similarly, passenger trains including Lucknow-Jhansi, Kanpur-Prayaag, Lucknow-Farrukhabad will remain cancelled during the period. "The MEMU train service between Barabanki-Lucknow-Kanpur will not go to Kanpur due to traffic block. All MEMU trains will short terminate and originate from Unnao railway station," said the official. The Pune-Lucknow Express will terminate and originate from Kanpur railway station, while several other prominent trains including Kushinagar Express, Barauni Express, Kota-Patna Express, Gorakhpur-Okhla Express, Kaifiyat Express, Gorakhdham Express, Amrapali Express, Lucknow-Ahmedabad Express will run on diverted routes during the traffic block till December 7. Meanwhile, officials here said that the Railway Minister will lay the foundation stones for two more rail tracks between Lucknow and Kanpur at the Lucknow end, Alamnagar- Transportnagar( both in Lucknow) new track , Charbagh yard re-modelling and Gomtinagar rail terminal while will inaugurate several small passenger utility projects like escalators, VIP lounges and waiting rooms at Charbagh and Lucknow Junction stations on November 12. -UNI