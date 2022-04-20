Rail Link, Road Projects Will Generate Jobs For Youths: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Srinagar (Pauri Garhwal): The Centre's ambitious rail link and all-weather road projects in Uttarakhand will generate employment opportunities for the youth, and stop their migration from the hill state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

Rawat was speaking after inaugurating Baikunth Chaturdashi Mela in Srinagar in Pauri district.

Rail link and all-weather roads to chardham, the four Himalayan shrines located in Uttarakhand, are the BJP's pet projects in the hill state, where migration of labourers has been an issue.

The chief minister also spoke of the state government's schemes for the poor and women.

Taking development to remote areas is the state government's top priority, he said. The state government is pursuing the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and the state government is fighting graft with total transparency, Rawat said.