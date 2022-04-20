Raiganj BJP MLA Joins TMC Ahead Of State Bypoll In 4 Seats

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Raiganj’s BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, weeks after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of state minister and party secretary general Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.

Kalyani had quit the BJP earlier this month but did not resign as an MLA. Wednesday's development comes just days before the bypoll for four assembly seats, Khardaha, Shantipur, Dinhata and Gosaba, takes place on October 30.

Kalyani is the fifth BJP legislator in Bengal to leave and rejoin the TMC after winning the assembly elections. The defections have already reduced the party’s strength in the assembly.

BJP had won 77 seats in the elections. Two of its legislators, Dinhata MLA Nisith Pramanik and Santipur MLA Jagannath Sarkar had resigned to retain their MP seats. With Kalyani’s defection, the BJP now has 70 MLAs.

Significantly, Kalyani was the former North Dinajpur district president of the TMC before joining the saffron party just ahead of the assembly elections.

BJP’s Krishnanagar Uttar MLA Mukul Roy, Bishnupur MLA Tanmay Ghosh, Bagdah MLA Biswajit Das and Kaliaganj MLA Soumen Roy joined the TMC ahead of him.

“I made a mistake that I’ve corrected now by joining the TMC,” Kalyani said after his joining the TMC, adding, “I’m from a business community and value the commitment. Mamata Banerjee has kept her word whatever she promised.”

Kalyani had earlier expressed his differences with the party leadership in Raiganj, particularly naming former Union minister Debasree Choudhury over running the party affairs in the district. “She has called me a traitor, but in reality she is the one to have hatched a conspiracy to ensure my defeat from Raiganj as it suited her personal agenda,” he had said earlier.

Kalyani was served a show-cause notice by the BJP earlier.

“No self-respecting person can work freely in the BJP,” Kalyani said. He also blamed the Centre and the BJP for the “anti-people policies" such as demonetization, implementation of GST and doing nothing about the spiraling inflation.

Thanking the TMC leadership for accepting him back, he said, “In BJP, there is only conspiracy. But you cannot win political battles with conspiracy. It is for all of us to see the developmental work done by Mamata Banerjee. If someone wants to do good work as an MLA he is not allowed to do that in the BJP,” he alleged.

Reacting to the development, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said Kalyani had joined the party from TMC and was not originally from the BJP. “It would have been better if he stayed back. But it’s okay. He must have felt that he could not achieve what he had come to BJP, so he left. But he should explain why in the 10-plus years of Mamata rule, why he suddenly “woke up" to the policies of Mamata Banerjee. He will be given a befitting reply by the people of Raiganj in the future," Majumder said.