Raids on premises of jail official in Bihar’s Saharsa

Patna: Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar raided the office and residence of jail superintendent of Saharsa on Friday morning.

The SVU official claimed that the action was taken against Saharsa jail superintendent Suresh Chaudhary following an FIR of disproportionate assets registered against him at the police station in Patna.

"During the raid, we have obtained proof of more than Rs 1.5 crore worth of properties, cash and jewellery in his name," an official of SVU said.

"At present, two separate teams are raiding his official residence in Saharsa and native place in Brahmpur in Muzaffarpur district.

In another incident, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) conducted raids at the residence of a former SHO of the Bihta police station in Patna and native place in Muzaffarpur district.

Former Bihta SHO Awadhesh Kumar Jha is facing charges of having relations with sand mafias and having amassed crores of Rupees. The raids are currently underway at a rented accommodation of Jha in the Kurji locality in Patna and the Sakra village in Muzaffarpur district—IANS



