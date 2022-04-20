Rahul Winds Up Amethi Tour

Rae Bareli: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday completed his three-day tour to his parliamentary constituency Amethi by once again reiterating that the Modi government at the Centre had wrecked the country's economic situation. In the past three years the Modi government at the Centre has done nothing to boost the country's economic situation, he said while addressing party workers here. He stated that the nation's farmers were reeling under crippling times and small traders were facing numerous hardships in the wake of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST). While interacting with Congress functionaries in Rae Bareli, the party vice-president told them to gear up for 2019 Lok Sabha elections Mr Gandhi had one-on-one meeting with Congress MP Sanjay Singh, former MLA Amita Singh, MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh and MLA Rakesh Singh. The talks focussed on the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. He also met office-bearers of Shiksha Mitra Sangh. UNI