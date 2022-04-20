Rahul Visits Lucknow To Submit Memo To NHAI

Lucknow: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, during his brief visit to the Uttar Pradesh capital, today submitted a memorandum to the National Highways Authority of India demanding to reassess the land acquisition for the National Highway in his Amethi Parliamentary constituency. During his two-hour stay in the city, Mr Gandhi directly went to the NHAI office in the Gomti Nagar area from the airport, where he was closeted with the Regional General Manager Rajiv Agarwal for about 40 minutes along with some of the farmers of Jagdishpur area of Amethi. Mr Gandhi was accompanied by UP Congress President Raj Babbar, Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Munna and others to the NHAI office. The Congress leaders also raised up other acquisition issues with the NHAI officials, including that of Amedkarnagar, where recently Mr Babbar sat on dharna and stopped the work of the construction of the highway demanding more compensation for the affected families. The Congress leaders alleged that the land is being acquired without any notices or proper compensation to the farmers. Talking to media at the airport before returning back, Mr Gandhi said he had come here for the farmers issue and had asked the NHAI to consider the demands of the farmers. "I have always fought for the farmers and labourers issues and will continue to do so in future," he said. The Congress vice-president said, 'It is unfortunate that the NHAI was not following the norms and razing down the houses of the farmers without giving notices and compensation. I have asked the NHAI officials to follow the norms and first give them notices and adequate compensation before going for demolition of their properties." "During our UPA regime, we had built a network of National Highways across the Uttar Pradesh. Around six National Highways were developed in Amethi, Raebareli and Sultanpur region. But, in Amethi, this has come to light that people's lands are being acquired but proper procedures are not being followed. So, we raised this issue before the NHAI. They said they will look into the matter," Mr Gandhi said. However, NHAI, regional general manager Rajiv Agarwal told media after his meeting with the Congress vice-president that they have received a memorandum on the acquisition of land for broadening of the NH-56 in Jagdishpur area of Amethi district. He also announced to visit the spot himself. "We have promised to re-assess the project within next three days time and try to solve the problem so that less farmers loose their lands," Mr Agarwal said. At present, around 800 families are likely to the displaced due to the broadening of the NH-56 from two lane to four-lane highway from Lucknow to Varanasi. Earlier, Mr Gandhi was given a rousing welcome at the Choudhury Charan Singh international airport on his arrival from Delhi by a service flight. Former MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh and Congress MLC Deepak Singh were present with several senior party leaders. Later, around 1230 hrs Mr Gandhi left for New Delhi, after reaching here at 1030 hrs. This was the first visit of Mr Gandhi to Lucknow after the humiliating defeat in the UP assembly polls held in February-March last. However, a section of the Congress was annoyed for such hush-hush visit of Mr Gandhi when he did not meet the leaders or took the stock of the party functioning. UNI