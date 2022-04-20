Rahul Urges Cong Workers To Help People In Disaster-Hit Chamoli

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed concern over the situation that arose in the wake of glacier burst and floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and urged his party workers to help the affected people.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said: "The disaster in Chamoli district is sad and my heart goes for the people of Uttarakhand. The state government should immediately help the affected people, even as the Congress party workers will help those in need."

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials said that there was some cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir at around 10 a.m. which resulted in the flooding in Dhauli Ganga -- one of the six source streams of the river Ganges. The 85km river meets the Alaknanda river at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain in Uttarakhand.

Several labourers working at the Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were feared missing after the disaster.

ITBP and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been rushed to the affected areas to evacuate the stranded people. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and to supervise rescue and relief operations. --IANS