Rahul to campaign in Kerala, Tamil Nadu this week

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be touring poll-bound Kerala and Tamil Nadu this week to campaign for the party.

Gandhi, who is currently the MP from Wayanad, will be in Kerala on Tuesday. Later in the week, he will be campaiging in Tamil Nadu where the party will contest elections as part of the DMK-led alliance.

Gandhi has already initiated campaigning in Assam, where the polls are also coming, but there is no clarity of his joining campaign in West Bengal where the Left and the Congress have organised a joint rally. Party sources, however, say that on the same day, Gandhi is slated to be in Tamil Nadu.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar has already reached the state to prepare for the polls. "I will be visiting 34 Assembly constituencies and will interact with grassroots Congress workers and leaders. Beside this, I will also be meeting with different community leaders and prominent personalities," he had said.

Meanwhile, the preparations for Gandhi's rally in Kerala are on and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been named to oversee the party campaign in the state, will also be there.

Gandhi is invoking local issues in the states. In Assam, he made a strong anti-CAA pitch, assuring that the Congress will work for the welfare of the people and attacked the BJP over its divisive agenda.

In his earlier visits to Tamil Nadu, he attacked the BJP over the New Education Policy and the language issue which is a very emotive topic in the state.

