Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul Talks, They Listen Intently Otherwise, They --- Mamata Banerjee, Laloo Prasad Yadav, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury --- are nationally, internationally well-known to be "fiercely individualistic caring f___ all for any one" with the sole exception being Sonia Gandhi, "really different from them allowing all to freely 'yap' till she is directed to speak", astutely analyse observers of all hues. Among them, Socialists, Lohiaites, JPites, Communists, Marxists, Congress-supporting et al. All of them seeing above blurt out in united consensus that "its Rahul Gandhi and none else in 2024 or before". Rahul too perhaps apprehending that has taken full command of "supporting all, suiting all discourses, lectures, speeches, parlances, tete-e-tete, conferences", immensly being openly liked by, of all, albeit, silently + admiringly, Sonia Gandhi herself. What's more? They've begun sincerely adulating Rahul Gandhi, come what may, for his 360-degree successful, constructive transparency, perspectives, angles, twists-n-turns cum twirls on every issue under the sun as their "bandh akal ka tala turant khul jaati hai". That's why they listen, he talks; he of course is not garrulous, hackneyed or incoherent but, 100% cogent and even, laconic as required in his blurting, say insiders.