Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul Gandhi Sways USA, This Vast Continent's Masses Are Fast Buying Tickets Filling Up Historic Madision Square Garden To Listen To "India's Newest Hope For All Round Alleviation Therein For All Times Now And Those, Imminent". Those urgently curious to listen to RahulSpeak are so because they are extremely saddened, crestfallen, dispirited with "all round down fall in all sectors, avenues in India currently and they want a 100% better India in a jiffy". They firmly understand and are fully convinced that Rahul Gandhi has all the required ability to deliver so and much, much more making India and its denizens 24x7 "all round upwardly prosperous" unlike now when the countrypeople there are all round famished, denied, deprived. To see an immediate change in them, Rahul's POA for them will be ardently listened to by the masses there. They are paying for listening to him by buying tickets. Doubtlessly, Rahul Sways US, a very, very difficult task to accomplish in the US as it is democratic in real sense.