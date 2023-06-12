Rahul sparing no effort to break country in name of 'Bharat jodo': BJP chief J P Nadda

Shimla: J.P. Nadda, leader of the BJP, slammed the Congress on Monday, calling it a "dynastic" party of "ma, beta, and beti" that lacks philosophy and makes compromises to seize power and accusing Rahul Gandhi of doing all in his power to divide the country under the guise of unifying it.

The tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was set by Nadda, who contrasted the "cadre-based BJP" with "family-oriented non-BJP parties" and emphasised the saffron party's commitment to service, good administration, and the welfare of the poor.

The BJP president is in his native state for three days. After opening new party offices in Nurpur and Palampur, both in Kangra district, he spoke at a rally.—Inputs from Agencies