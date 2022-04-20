Rahul Should Tell Why India Was Divided In 1947: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should tell why country was divided in 1947 and who were behind that tragedy.

CM Yogi said here that in meeting organised by Congress Mr Gandhi had alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was involved in divisive politics. He said Congress president should tell the citizens why India was divided and should explain the role of the people behind that.

Talking about Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance CM Yogi said SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary who claimed that SP-BSP alliance will continue, should declare the leader of the alliance and he should also clear the position of Congress in alliance. Alleging that both SP and BSP were follower of nepotism rather that democratic values, CM Yogi said BJP cannot be compared with these parties as BJP follows democracy religiously. About snake and mole saying he said that it was famous saying and he holds his stand on that.

CM Yogi claimed that his party works for welfare of every section of society above nepotism, casteism, religion and individualism. He said that BJP has promoted development politics along with better law and order in state. He said unlike parties like SP and BSP who mocks democratic system, BJP takes politics as service of public. About recent Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-poll results CM Yogi said that he has learned the lesson by defeat in by-polls and will make strategy to deal with such situations in future and work hard to ensure victory in coming polls.

Overconfidence, less voting percentage were prime reasons behind defeat at Gorakhpur seat from where BJP registered eight consecutive wins, said CM Yogi adding that BJP supporters did not come out for casting their vote which resulted in defeat.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in past one year CM Yogi said wheat and rice crops were purchased more than 35 lakh tone each and payments of sugarcane farmers were cleared. He said that BJP was working as promised in 'Sankalp Patra' released before elections.

Speaking about Ram temple construction UP CM said that we are optimistic and hope that grand Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya soon. He said that Ram temple is associated with faith of crores followers across the world and the matter is in Apex court. He said that he believes that Ram temple will be constructed by following constitution. UNI