Rahul Should Clarify His Stand On Ram Temple: Shah

Amroha: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and insisted that his party will get more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections than the last time.

Mr Shah also accused the Congress of delaying the case in the court and insisted that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built soon. "We want the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya soon. We will make the temple in Ayodhya. Whenever the case goes to court, the Congress tries to stall it. I?want all opposition parties and Rahul Gandhi to clarify before the general elections whether they are for Ram temple in Ayodhya or not," Mr ?Shah said while addressing the meeting of the booth level party workers at Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the Centre filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking permission to transfer 42 acres of the total 67 acres land around the disputed Ramjnmabhoomi-Babri mosque site at Ayodhya to the Vishwa Hindu parishad promoted Ram Jnam bhoomi trust. The land was acquired in January 1993 by the Central government soon after the demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhysa on December 6, 1992. Mr Shah brushed aside any likely threat to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj party alliance in Uttar Pradesh and said he was confident of a greater triumph than that of 2014. "I am not worried about the alliance. I know every region of this state, we will get more seats than the 2015 Lok Sabha elections last time," he said. BJP along with its ally Apna Dal had won 73 Lok sabha seats out of total in 80 seats in UP. The BJP president said India needs a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure the country. He took a swipe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and complimented Modi for ordering the surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016. "To take the country forward, to secure the country, to develop it, we need a capable leader. And that leader is with the BJP, that is Narendra Modi," Shah said. "This is not mauni baba's government ... this is Modi ji's government which launched a surgical strike to take revenge for the country's slain soldiers." It was Shah's second visit to Uttar Pradesh after his visit to Kanpur and Lucknow on January 30. He also admired the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the law and order situation in the state which he said "is one of the best in the country." Shah's comment on the law and order situation came ten days before the supreme court is scheduled to hold a detailed hearing on a petition that seeks a special probe into the spate of police encounters in Uttar Pradesh which it said was a very serious matter.

The BJP chief also hailed the interim budget presented by the finance minister Piyush Goyal in parliament on Friday. "The Opposition and Rahul Gandhi were stunned by the budget," he said. UNI