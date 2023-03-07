Rahul shamed India's democracy in 'Maoist' hands: BJP

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the BJP said that Rahul Gandhi is entirely in the grip of the "Maoist thought process through his minions" and also "anarchist elements," accusing him of demeaning Indian democracy from abroad and lashing out at his trenchant criticism of the government and RSS at events in Britain.

At the same news conference, former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that Gandhi had gone against the consensus in India against any interference in its internal affairs by foreign powers by urging the participation of Europe and the United States in India.

By suggesting that the United States and Europe should meddle in India's domestic issues, "Rahul Gandhi has tried to disgrace the country," he claimed.—Inputs from Agencies