Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul Ratified By The Supreme Court: He is, to put in correct / relevant / notable / meaningful perspective, free to become Lok Sabha MP again without any ado of any kind whatsoever. Stretching it: "Hon'able" RahulJi is free to comply with 100% pursuance of his "cleansing the present all round system in the country to provide all round 100% every Indian, India-friendly + suiting system". This in direct contradiction to now when, there is all round dissatisfaction, disgruntlement, unhappiness, morose-ness, banality writ large every where resulting in the country to many looking "weird", "banal", "flattened". Rahul is widely expected to overhaul, refurbish that which he will start displaying from coming Monday itself, assess majority many including 'many they' close to top NDA leaders.