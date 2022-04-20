Rahul, Priyanka To Hold 18 Joint Election Rallies In UP

Lucknow: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party's general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold 18 joint election rallies in next 45 days in the politically crucial state Uttar Pradesh.

The Gandhi scions will rake up the issues including unpaid dues of sugarcane farmers, plight of 'shiksha mitras' or contractual teachers in the state and anganwadi workers, who are demanding state government employee status, a senior Congress leader said here on Thursday.

Veteran party leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also likely to address a couple of election rallies at Pilibhit and Kanpur which have a sizable Sikh community voters. The rallies are likely to be held at Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut Bareilly, Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh, Lucknow, Faizabad, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Pratapgrah, Lakhimpur Kheri, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Jhansi and Faizabad. The Congress leaders will try to woo the voters with minimum income guarantee scheme for the poor. UNI