Rahul, Priyanka Meet NHRC Officials

New Delhi: A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the National Human Rights Commission on Monday, demanding a probe into the alleged police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh.

The party leaders met the NHRC officials in New Delhi and highlighted the alleged brutalities committed by the Uttar Pradesh police on agitators during the anti-CAA stir.

The leaders who met the NHRC officials include Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, P. L. Punia, Jitin Prasada, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

They demanded a thorough probe into the the deaths that took place in the state during the violent protests against the amendments in the citizenship law.