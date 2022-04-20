Rahul No-Hold-Barred In Bengal

New Delhi (The Hawk): In what is now being termed in the West Bengal intellectual circles as correctly, true, realistic no-holds-barred, freewheeling election speech in "over confident, 100% sure of their political understanding, political sagacity, politically fully rational (huh! For 34 years, despite West Bengal gone to sheer all round doom, single party and its front, CPI(M), Left Front kept on ruling them! That much about their astute virtuoso political IQ!) Rahul Gandhi in his maiden election speech in the state lambasted, predictably, BJP, Modi etc but in the process between the lines indirectly jeered at the denizens of all hues for allowing "denigration of their much tom-tomed IQ that is no different from the rest of the country rather, worse, for voting and allowing single poarty to rule them for 34 years at a stretch. …To put records straight, he on Wednesday alleged that Mamata Banerjee (he has no love lost for her as she is fully exposed to him after ball, her very rise from ashes started during Rajiv Gandhi's Prime Ministership and she is fully exposed to Rahul Gandhi in and out) has aligned with the BJP in the past. Addressing a rally in West Bengal, his first in the state amid the ongoing election season, Gandhi said that BJP 'wants to destroy and divide Bengal (like the CPI{M}, Left Front did in 34 years in row without any interruption)'.

"BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing the same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu... BJP talks of building Sonar Bangla but has destroyed the entire country," Gandhi said without mincing any word. "West Bengal is the only state where you have to pay cut money to get jobs," he claimed, adding, "We have never aligned with BJP, but Mamataji had done it (in past)."

Shortly later, Gandhi addressed a rally in Darjeeling and launched an attack on the Central government over the COVID-19 situation in the country. "Last year in Feb, all Congress leaders and I collectively said to PM that India is going to be affected by COVID. You start preparing to save the economy, migrant labourers and small-scale industry. Press mocked me and said I'm trying to scare people," he said.

The absence of the Gandhi scion from the high-decibel Bengal poll campaign has become a hot topic of discussion.

Many political pundits are of the opinion that Gandhi deliberately remained absent from the Bengal political arena as his party is contesting against the Left in the Kerala election 2021 and at the same time has formed an alliance with the Left and Indian Secular Front (ISF) in Bengal.

The fifth phase of polling will be conducted on April 17 and Congress is contesting 12 seats in out of the 44 Assembly constituencies that will go to the polls.

Rahul Gandhi kickstarted his poll campaign from the Lodhan school ground in Goalpokhar in Uttar Dinajpur district.

The ongoing West Bengal Assembly Elections are considered to be a bipolar contest between the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Left and Congress are trying to regain their lost ground.

The Congress is contesting on 92 Assembly segments.

The grand old party had won 44 constituencies in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.



