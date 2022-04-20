Rahul must apologise for 'north-south' remark: Aditi Singh

Lucknow: Rebel UP Congress MLA Aditi Singh has sought an apology from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his "north-south" remark.

Terming his statement as "wrong", Aditi Singh said that Rahul Gandhi cannot belittle his previous constituency Amethi, while praising his present one Wayanad.



"You say such things about Amethi that taught you ABC of politics, where your ancestors received respect and victories and from where you reached Delhi. We are one nation. Humans make errors, he should apologise to people of Amethi and people in the north," said Aditi Singh.



On Tuesday, Gandhi had said that Kerala was a "refreshing experience" for him after 15 years as an MP in the north.

"For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had gotten used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues," Rahul had said.

Aditi Singh said, "You say other parties divide but you yourself talk of divisions. You say such things about Amethi, a constituency that taught you the ABCs of politics."

She asserted that as a north Indian, what hurts her the most is that she "does not want anyone in the country to talk about differences between the north and south."

"This was a very wrong statement. We are one nation. Humans make errors but he should apologise to the people of Amethi and the people in the north," she added.

