Rahul Mimicking Modi In Visiting Temples: UP Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh today took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his temple visits, saying the Congress president was "just trying to mimic" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today Rahul Gandhi is virtually on a temple run, and is seen hopping from one temple to another. Whose inspiration is this? Narendra Modi. Even the foreign heads of states who visit India, head for Ganga Aarti," Singh said. He also termed the Congress partys nationwide day-long fast a "drama". "It is a drama. They are just trying to mimic Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Did he (Rahul Gandhi) use to visit temples earlier? Ask him. Earlier it was in Gujarat, and now it is in Karnataka that he is moving from one temple to another," Singh told reporters, claiming that the Congress president was following in on the footsteps of Modi.

Gandhi today led his party in a nationwide day-long fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament, for which the UPA major blames the ruling BJP.

Congress workers are observing the fast in all state and district headquarters to voice their protest against the BJP government and to promote communal harmony and peace across the country.

"Congress is the least bothered about the welfare of Dalits, poor and the oppressed sections of the society. Did Congress ever think of providing gas cylinders to the poor? It was done by Modiji. If anyone had thought for the betterment of a rag picker, it is PM Narendra Modi." Singh said.

On a question that the SP is also attempting to widen its Dalit base, Singh said: "It is a drama. As soon as they (SP) come to power, they simply forget the Dalits, and their love for the Dalits virtually vanishes. They cannot live without power." PTI