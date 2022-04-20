Rahul May Move Out From Amethi For 2019 Polls: BJP

Hamirpu: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi may shift his parliamentary constituency from Amethi, a BJP leader said.

Unlike Congress, the BJP does not give mere lip service to its commitment about women reservation in electoral politics and that is why saffron party has dropped two sitting MLAs in Himachal Pradesh and given tickets to women, BJP leader and local MP Anurag Thakur has said here.

'We are not like Sonia Gandhi. BJP is more than serious about women quota and hence women candidates

have been fielded from Palampur and Bhorang. We have to face internal rebellion for this but credit ought

to be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah,' Mr Thakur told UNI in reference to party's decision to field Indu Goswami from Palampur and another woman candidate Kamlesh Kumari from Bhorang. BJP sources said there are some rebellion in the saffron camp after disgruntled leaders decided to contest as independents. In Palampur, Praveen Sharma is the rebel candidate and is also known for close proximity to veteran leader Shanta Kumar.

On the other hand in Bhorang constituency, the party decided to field Kamlesh Kumari depriving ticket to Anil Dhiman.

Incidentally, Mr Dhiman is known as a confidant of Dhumal camp. In this context, Mr Thakur also said the Prime Minister has shown political sincerity in empowering women and said Mr Modi would be the best remembered in days to come for giving berths to two women leaders i n cabinet committee on security ...Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Answering questions, Mr Thakur said all hype about Mr Gandhi and his revival journey would end after December 18 -- the day votes would be counted in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

'Congress is heading for political shock. It will be a major achievement for Rahul Gandhi to retain Amethi in 2019. But I presume, he may shift his constituency,' Mr Thakur said. He further claimed that once Congress looses out in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, senior Congress leaders 'feeling suffocated' in the grand old party will look for better options.

To another question, Mr Thakur also said naming 83-year-old Virbhadra Singh as the Congress Chief Ministerial face was only to 'create cushion' for Mr Gandhi for the imminent rout. UNI