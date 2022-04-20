Rahul Making Irresponsible Remarks: UP Deputy CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the government had underestimated the scale of the battle against coronavirus and said Gandhi was making irresponsible comments to which people also do not give importance. " Rahul Gandhi, who has failed in three consecutive elections in 2014/2017/2019, is making such irresponsible remarks due to fear of failing again in 2022 and 2024 due to Centre and state governments' decisions for the welfare of people. They (the people) also do not give importance to such remarks," Maurya said in a tweet.

Gandhi had said during a virtual press conference that India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and lockdown is being removed. "India is facing the result of a failed lockdown," he said. The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. —ANI