Rahul İn Multi-Mood

(Now) inimmitable, irrevocable, irretrievable, inextricable Rahul Gandhi in multi / mega-mood as evinced in the alongside collage comprising many pix of his. Frö them, it is clearly evident, he is not a Pappu but impeccable, immculate, omniscient, ubiquitous, 100% on-dot all-round omni-aware + 24x7 awakened, multi personality since his infancy if not from his birth itself. The few different shades --- there are near-countless more --- of him are more than fully enough to justify that above logic about him. İf he resembled like a Pappu to his [political, jealous, social, enemy] adversaries, it was because he strategically wanted it to be like that, the reason/s for which are known only to him {and may be to at most Priyanka, though not confirmed at all; its only a hunch, according to those who otherwise assuredly claim to be 24x7 close to "them" }. Back to Rahul: His current Manipur to Mumbai "yatra" will, come what may, "100% over turn the presumably so-called non-"He"-wave-to-'Rahul, Rahul' wave", forecast numerous many from all spheres in the country.
—Soumitra Bose