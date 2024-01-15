Rahul İn Multi-Mood

Dive into the enigmatic world of Rahul Gandhi, revealing the intricate layers of his personality. Unravel the strategic intricacies behind his Pappu image and explore the buzz surrounding his transformative yatra from Manipur to Mumbai, predicted to redefine political waves.

(Now) inimmitable, irrevocable, irretrievable, inextricable Rahul Gandhi in multi / mega-mood as evinced in the alongside collage comprising many pix of his. Frö them, it is clearly evident, he is not a Pappu but impeccable, immculate, omniscient, ubiquitous, 100% on-dot all-round omni-aware + 24x7 awakened, multi personality since his infancy if not from his birth itself. The few different shades --- there are near-countless more --- of him are more than fully enough to justify that above logic about him. İf he resembled like a Pappu to his [political, jealous, social, enemy] adversaries, it was because he strategically wanted it to be like that, the reason/s for which are known only to him {and may be to at most Priyanka, though not confirmed at all; its only a hunch, according to those who otherwise assuredly claim to be 24x7 close to "them" }. Back to Rahul: His current Manipur to Mumbai "yatra" will, come what may, "100% over turn the presumably so-called non-"He"-wave-to-'Rahul, Rahul' wave", forecast numerous many from all spheres in the country.

—Soumitra Bose