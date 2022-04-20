Rahul In Amethi: Congress President Meet Farmers

Amethi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday reached his parliamentary constituency Amethi on a two-day visit.

The local MP first went to pay condolence at the residence of a Congress leader in Shukla Bazar, who died on March 13.

Mr Gandhi also talked to several farmers at Pali village where he discussed their problem with Bajrang,

Kishore and others. The farmers were harvesting wheat in their fields when the Congress president went

to meet them.

The farmers informed their MP about the problem of irrigation facilities, bad road and the problem of stray animals, who destroy their agriculture produce.

Later, Mr Gandhi left for Jainbhagarh where he will attend a programme of the Mandi and address the public.

Earlier on his arrival in Lucknow from New Delhi, dispute arose at the airport when some Congress leaders

were not allowed to meet the party president. These leaders raised slogans against the state leadership and protested over their attitude.

Mr Gandhi was welcomed at the airport by UP Congress president Raj Babbar, former Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari and several other leaders. Interestingly, Mr Gandhi's visit comes just after Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani's visit, who was in Amethi on April 13 and 14.

The Congress President will be spending two days in Amethi while the third day in Rae Bareli with his mother and local MP Sonia Gandhi.

This would be the second visit of Mr Gandhi to Amethi after becoming the Congress president. The main events of the visit are inauguration the college of Haji Imtiaz at Tiloi and unveiling of a Passport office, Congress MLA Deepak Singh, who is accompanying with the Congress president in Amethi.

On Monday, he will attend a farmers' meeting at Shukul Bazar and later in the afternoon inaugurate the Thori-Jagdishpur road. In the evening, Mr Gandhi will inaugurate Brightway school at Rastamau-Singhpur block.

On the second day of his visit on Tuesday, Mr Gandhi will hold a 'janta durbar' and later inaugurate several roads and other projects in his constituency. In the afternoon, he will attend the meeting of district monitoring committee meeting at Gauriganj collectorate. In evening, the Congress president will address a public meeting at Ramnagar and will inaugurate the Rajshree Ranajay Global school and passport service centre. He would spend the last day of his visit in Rae Bareli and leave for Delhi on April 18 evening. UNI