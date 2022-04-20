Rahul holds consultations with Uttarakhand Cong leaders

New Delhi: Amid talks of change in the organisation of the Congress in Uttarakhand, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held consultations with leaders of the state, as the party has to appoint new legislature party leader and a new state president.

Rahul Gandhi met Harish Rawat, Navprabhat and Karan Mahara on Monday to discuss the issue of party organisation in the state. State in-charge Devendra Yadav was also present during the meeting.

The point of discussion was, that after the demise of Indira Hridayesh, who can be the leader in the state assembly and who could lead the state organization.

Former Congress minister Navprabhat did not divulge the details of the meeting with Rahul Gandhi but said, "its a consultation process within the democratic setup of the party."

Congress leaders are said to have discussed regional balance in the state which has dominant two regions -- Kumaon and Garhwal. While Brahmins and Thakurs are dominant in the state, Scheduled caste has sizeable population.

Apart from Navprabhat, Kishore Upadhyay, Bhuwan Kapri and Prakash Joshi are strong contenders for the state president, while Pritam Singh is tipped to be the Congress legislature party leader of the state.

—IANS