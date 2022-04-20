Rahul Holds 'Janta Durbar' To Hear Public Grievances In Amethi

Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning held a 'Janata Durbar' at the Munshiganj guest house to hear the people's grievances in his parliamentary constituency Amethi.

The leader assured a mother that her son would get treated for his illness and recover soon when she asked for financial assistance for the same. The Mother Kisatmul of Gangaganj in Amethi tehsil met Mr Gandhi and pleaded for treatment of his young son Mohammad Sarwar, who also accompanied his mother on a wheel-chair.

"Pareshan mat ho maa, iska ilaj hoga aur thik ho jayega (Don't worry mother, he will be treated and will be okay)," Mr Gandhi said after meeting the old lady.

Mr Gandhi met more than 100 people at the guest house and gave a patient hearing to their problems. Later, the leader left for Musafirkhana, from where he will start his roadshow. The Congress president would hold a long roadshow going through Gauriganj and Jais where he will address a street meeting. The leader will hold a brief 'padyatra' in Gauriganj and even visit a Hanuman temple in the chowk area there where people will shower flower petals on the Congress president from their house top. The roadshow will end at Mohanganj after covering Jagdishpur and the leader will leave for New Delhi from Lucknow airport at around 1600 hrs. Mr Gandhi was on a two-day visit to Amethi, first after becoming the party's national president. Yesterday, he was given a warm welcome at Lucknow airport on his arrival from New Delhi and later he addressed a small meeting at Salon in Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency of his mother Sonia Gandhi. UNI