Rahul Has To Take Several Births To Become Patriot Like Savarkar: UP Dy CM

Mathura: Reacting to the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said here on Sunday that the former Congress president need to take several births, to become a patriot like Savarkar.

Mr Sharma said Savarkar was a great personality with a high stature and Rahul is no match for him.

''Rahul cannot be denoted for our country, as speaks the language of Pakistan,'' he alleged.

The whole country has been condemning Mr Gandhi's statement of 'Rape in India,' but he has refused to apologise. If he has no guilt for his statements, it means he is insulting all women of the country, the BJP leader stressed.

Stating that the government was committed for better law and order in the state, the deputy CM said the situation was improving and the criminals would not be spared.

Earlier, Dr Sharma honoured scholars at the GAL University Convocation. He said the Yogi Adityanath government has ensured cheating-free examination and quality of education was improved a lot. UNI