Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, victims highlight their issues

Churachandpur (Manipur): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, on Monday met people in relief camps in Churachandpur in Manipur and offered them support.

The inmates staying in relief camps highlighted their problems due to ethnic violence in the state.

Speaking to ANI, a youth who has been staying in the camp after ethnic violence erupted in the state, said they are happy over the visit of Rahul Gandhi and hoped that the Congress leader will highlight their issues.

A college student staying in one of the relief camps said that her house in Chandel district was burnt on May 4 last year. She has been living in the relief camp along with her family.

"We want separate administration. We have been suffering here for long. We have been here since the crisis. I don't think there is peace. There is still a crisis My house in Chandel district was burnt down on May 4. It has been a year now," she said.

The Congress leader arrived at the Imphal airport this afternoon to visit relief camps.

He will also meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey this evening.

Rahul Gandhi visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp and offered support to the victims of violence there.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi visits Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, meets victims of violence and offers support in their darkest hour. His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people's cause," Congress said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi visited Assam to meet the victims of floods affected victims at a relief camp in Fulertal, Lakhipur.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

PM Modi, during his speech in the Rajya Sabha last week, said that the central government is making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur.

"The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people have been arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur," PM Modi said.

He said central and state governments are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace.

"Today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are open in the state. The central and state governments are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace," the Prime Minister said.

