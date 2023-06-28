Rahul Gandhi visits motorbike workshops in Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi: Here in Delhi on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with motorbike technicians at their shops in Karol Bagh.

Photographs of Gandhi's time spent with the mechanics were posted to Facebook with the caption, "Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving." Pictures of the former party chief working on motorcycles and chatting with the mechanics were posted on Facebook by the Congress.

"These hands create India. The grease on these clothes is our pride and self respect. Only a people's hero works to encourage them. Shri Rahul Gandhi with bike mechanics at Karol Bagh in Delhi. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continues...," the opposition party said in a post on the social media platform.—Inputs from Agencies