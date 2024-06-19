Rahul Gandhi visits Congress headquarters in Delhi on his 54th birthday

On his 54th birthday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the party headquarters in Delhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday visited party headquarters in the national capital on the occasion of his 54th birthday.



Hoardings and banners wishing Rahul Gandhi on his birthday were put up around 10 Janpath (the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi) and party Headquarters in Delhi.



Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai offered prayers at Kaalikambal Kamadeswarar Temple in Chennai on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's birthday.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended birthday greetings and wished him a long, healthy, and happy life.



In a post on X, Kharge said, "Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities that set you apart."



"Congress party's ethos of unity in diversity, harmony and compassion, is visible in all your actions, as you continue in your mission to wipe off the tear from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power. I wish you a long, healthy and happy life ahead," he added.



Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also wished a year of continued progress and success to Rahul Gandhi.



"Happy Birthday, dear brother @RahulGandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success," Stalin posted on X.



In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi won both UP's Raebareli and Kerala's Wayanad seat. However, he announced to retain the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.



Born on June 19, 1970, Gandhi is a five-term Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.



In 2004, Rahul Gandhi announced his entry into Indian politics. He contested his first election from Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh - the same seat his late father represented - where he won by an overwhelming margin of almost three lakh votes. On September 24, 2007, Rahul Gandhi was appointed General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).



In September 2022, he embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY). This monumental padayatra of 4080 kilometres was undertaken on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari in the South and culminated on January 30, 2023, in Kashmir in the North.



In January 2024, Rahul Gandhi embarked upon the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) - a journey from Manipur in the northeast of India to Mumbai on the West coast that culminated on March 16, 2024. This 6,700 km long yatra focused on bringing comprehensive social, economic, and political justice to the people of India.

—ANI