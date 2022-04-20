Rahul Gandhi urges to carry out relief work in Uttarakhand without hindrance

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the deaths of people in the Uttarakhand glacier burst and said there should be no hindrance in relief work for few days.



"The whole country is with Uttarakhand. At this time, the most important thing is that there should be no obstructions in the relief work for the next few days. I am with the victims with all my heart and wish for their safety," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi urged party workers to help authorities in rescue and relief operation.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Around 203 people are missing and 11 dead bodies have been recovered as of now, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of those who lost their lives.

On the cause of the disaster, the Chief Minister said experts can explain the reason behind the glacier outburst, adding that the government is focusing on saving the lives of people and the rescue operation. —ANI