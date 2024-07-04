    Menu
    India

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras to meet kin of victims

    author-img
    The Hawk
    July4/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal termed the incident "unfortunate" and confirmed Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will meet with the affected families.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where 121 people have been killed in a stampede during a religious congregation two days ago, senior party leader K C Venugopal said here on Thursday.

    Terming the tragedy as an "unfortunate incident", Venugopal, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) said Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will interact with the affected people during his visit.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/hathras-stampede:-%22six-people-arrested-rs-1-lakh-reward-announced-on-main-accused%22-says-aligarh-ig 

    The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy.

    Police have lodged an FIR against the organizers of the congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions, with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event, exceeding the permitted capacity of 80,000.

    —PTI

    Categories :IndiaTags :Rahul Gandhi Hathras Tragedy Uttar Pradesh Congress KC Venugopal Judicial Probe Stampede News
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in