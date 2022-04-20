Rahul Gandhi To Visit Amethi From Tomorrow

Amethi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, after a gap of more than six months, will visit his parliamentary constituency for three days from tomorrow. The visit comes in the wake of earlier controversy when the District Magistrate on the ground of security reasons had appealed to the leader to reach the district on October 6 evening. But the Congress leader refused to oblige and stick to his ground to reach Amethi tomorrow afternoon. The Congress leaders had alleged that the BJP was playing politics in putting spanner on the visit of their leader as BJP national president Amit Shah is slated to visit Amethi on October 10 along with Union Minister Smriti Irani. According to the programme schedule, Mr Gandhi will reach Lucknow airport at 1200 hrs on October 4 and will reach Kathaura village in Jagdishpur area of Amethi at 1430 hrs where he will hold a chaupal. Later he will visit several houses to pay his condolences over the death of senior party leaders and others. Thereafter, he will move to Munshiganj guest house for night stay. On October 5, Mr Gandhi will meet the party workers at Munshiganj guest house between 1000 and 1130 hrs and later at 1400 hrs will attend a 'samvad' ( interaction) programme at Rajiv Gandhi Degree college in Mohanganj area of Tiloi. Later he will go to Salvan area at 1600 hrs to visit some houses to pay condolence on the death of party leaders and others. Mr Gandhi will have a night stay at Bhua Mau guest house in Rae Bareli on October 5 night. On October 6 morning, after holding meeting with local Congress leaders, Mr Gandhi will go to Lucknow airport by road board a flight to New Delhi. UNI



