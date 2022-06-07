Rahul Gandhi to meet Sidhu Moose Wala's family today

Earlier on Monday, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot visited Moose Wala's house and met the singer's father.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab today to meet the family of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was murdered on May 29. Earlier on Monday, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot visited Moose Wala's house and met the singer's father. He expressed grief over the murder and demanded strict action against the culprits. "It's tragic to know how our leader was killed. An atmosphere of threat is being created in the state repetitively. The Centre and State governments should probe it (death) and take strict action. Such an incident is aimed at creating fear amongst people. Drug mafias, terrorists, and gangsters are getting a foothold (in Punjab). The Centre and State should probe it (Sidhu Moose Wala's murder) and act against the culprits," Pilot told reporters.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Hans Raj Hans and Manjinder Singh Sirsa also met with Moose Wala's family to mourn the death of the singer. Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries. Punjab Police last week reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigations into the murder of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. The death of the singer has left his fans in deep shock. Born on 17 June 1993, Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, belongs to the Moosewala village which is situated in Punjab's Mansa district. He was widely popular among the youth having 6.9 million followers on Instagram. Moose Wala reached new heights of popularity with his songs like '295', 'So High', 'Issa Jatt', 'Tochan' and 'Dollar'.

However, his stardom was often overtaken by the controversies surrounding him for promoting drugs and violence through his songs. Stepping into politics in December 2021, the Punjabi singer joined the Congress party and also contested from Mansa, however, he lost.—ANI