New Delhi: After being instructed to leave his apartment at No. 12, Tughlaq Lane by April 22 following his disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has begun moving his stuff out of the building.

His possessions were loaded onto two trucks and driven to his mother's home in Janpath, which was located at number 10.

Reports indicated that Gandhi would soon be leaving the home provided for him by the government.—Inputs from Agencies