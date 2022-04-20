Rahul Gandhi, Sonia To Visit Rae Bareli And Amethi On Jan 23

Rae Bareli/Amethi: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi would be visiting their respective parliamentary constituencies Rae Bareli and Amethi for two days from Jan 23, K L Sharma, Parliament representative of Mrs Gandhi said here on Monday.

Both the Congress leaders will come together and reach Fursatganj airport in the morning of January 23 by a special chartered aircraft. From the airport, Mrs Gandhi will go to Rae Bareli and Rahul will go to Amethi. However, both the leaders will have a night stay together at the Bhue Mau guest house in Rae Bareli.

Mrs Gandhi shall hold meeting with the party leaders. She could also visit some selected villages to review the development works.

On January 24, before leaving for New Delhi, Ms Gandhi will hold Janata Darshan at the Bhue Mau Guest house along with Rahul Gandhi and then attend the district development monitoring and vigilence committee meeting.

Similarly Congress president will also visit couple of villages in Amethi and attend the district development monitoring and vigilance committee meeting.

Sonia Gandhi would be visiting her constituency after a long time while Rahul Gandhi who was slated to visit Amethi on January 4 had postponed it at the last moment. UNI