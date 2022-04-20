Rahul Gandhi Slaps Journalists: PM

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly slapping journalists when they asked questions on corruption charges. "Today I heard that when some journalists wanted to ask some questions on the AgustaWestland to 'namdaar' (Rahul Gandhi), he slapped them and ran away," Modi said at an election rally here. "When the ground is sinking under his feet, this apostle of peace is daring to even push away journalists," Modi said, a day after a chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the helicopter commission deal. --IANS