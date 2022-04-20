Rahul Gandhi Should Give Report Card Of His Three Generations: Amit Shah

Dehradun: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to present the report card of his last three generations before the people of India.

Shah was responding to Gandhi's recent comment where he asked the BJP to present the work it had done in past three years after coming to office in 2014.

"Rahul Gandhi has asked us to give the report card of our government's three years in office. We will present our party's three year's work. But Rahul ji, the 125 crore people of this country are asking about the report card of your three generations," he said.He further said, "The Congress Party has ruled the country for three generations. First Jawaharlal Nehru, then Indira Gandhi, then Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi and later Sonia Gandhi along with Manmohan Singh ruled the country for ten years. I am giving people the record of ten years, now you (Congress) give the record of three decades."

A day ago, Rahul, while addressing students at the Princeton University, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India', saying it targets only large businesses. He also blamed the government at the Centre on other fronts as well.

In his first visit to Uttarakhand since the BJP won in the assembly elections, Shah listed out his party's achievements in past three years. "The changes emerged in the country are witnessed not just by the people but by the world," Shah said.

He recalled schemes introduced by his party such as Ujjwala Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to end open defecation, One Rank One Pension, and others.

He also said that Uttarakhand will be made a 'model-state' in terms of development.

In his visit to the hill state, where Trivendra Singh Rawat led BJP government has completed its six months in office in the state, Amit Shah held series of meetings with party members in Dehradun.