Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After a 24-hour suspension due to Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's death, scores of people joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Khalsa College Ground here on Sunday.

Following a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, Chaudhary passed away. His body was cremated on Sunday at his hometown of Dhaliwal, Jalandhar. Gandhi was also present during the cremation.

Gandhi prayed at the Devi Talab temple in Jalandhar before continuing the march.—Inputs from Agencies