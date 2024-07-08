    Menu
    Rahul Gandhi reaches Manipur's Jiribam, interacts with inmates of relief camp

    The Hawk
    July8/ 2024
    During his visit to the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, he interacted with the internally displaced people.

    Imphal: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a relief camp in Manipur's Jiribam district, a party leader said.

    Gandhi visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp and talked to the inmates, he said.

    "At Jiribam relief camp, Gandhi talked to the internally displaced people," he said.

    Gandhi had earlier visited a relief camp in Assam and interacted with violence-affected people after which he headed for Jiribam by road, he added.

    —PTI

