Rahul Gandhi praises opposition parties for support, asks them to collaborate

New Delhi: On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need of opposition unity, saying that the parties would have to work together moving ahead and that the governing regime had given them a "huge weapon" by dismissing him.

The lawsuit against him, he added, will benefit the many opposition parties he hailed for their support after his conviction in a defamation case and disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

"For their support, I appreciate the opposing parties. We need everyone's help, "At his first press conference after being disqualified, he made the revelation to the media.—Inputs from Agencies