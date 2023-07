New Delhi: In a defamation lawsuit involving his "Modi surname" comment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was found guilty on July 7 and appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi has filed the appeal through his official counsel, Prasanna S.

After being found guilty of criminal defamation for remarks he made against the Modi family, a Gujarat court banned Rahul Gandhi from Parliament on March 24, 2023 and sentenced him to two years in prison.—Inputs from Agencies